Ese Brume gets first ever victory at Diamond League Meet

Nigeria’s Long Jumper, Ese Brume, has clinched her first ever victory at the Diamond League Meet winning the Women’s Long Jump event at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium.

Brume leaped a distance of 6.83m to emerge the winner ahead of United States Quanesha Burks who finished second with 6.54m and Italian Larissa Lapichino in third position with 6.52.

In previous occasions, the 26-year-old reigning Commonwealth Champion had come close to first position, finishing 2nd in Doha in 2018 and 2nd in Eugene in 2022.

The victory means she has qualified for her first Diamond League Meet final holding in Zurich next week.

She becomes the second Nigerian alongside Tobi Amusan who have booked a ticket to be part of the Zurich final taking place next week.

It has been an eventful year for the two Nigerian athletes starting with the World Athletic Championship where Amusan won gold, and Brume got the silver medal to the Commonwealth Games in August where both nicked gold in their respective events.