Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games medal winners – full list

The curtain was drawn on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 8 but it didn’t end without leaving a lasting impression of Nigeria recording its best outing yet.
Nigeria has competed at 15 Commonwealth Games from 1950 except 1962, 1978, 1986 and 1998.
Nigeria at the just concluded edition finished in seventh position with 35 medals including 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals.
Here are the athletes who delivered the 35 medals for Nigeria:
GOLD MEDALISTS
Tobi Amusan — Women’s 100m hurdles
Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha, Joy Udo-Gabriel — Women’s 4 x 100m relay
Ese Brume — Women’s long jump
Odunayo Adekuoroye — Wrestling women’s freestyle 57 kg
Blessing Oborududu — Wrestling women’s freestyle 68 kg
Genesis Miesinnei Mercy — Wrestling women’s freestyle 50 kg
Adijat Olarinoye — Weightlifting women’s 55kg
Rafiatu Lawal — Weightlifting women’s 59kg
Alice Oluwafemiayo — Para-powerlifting women’s heavyweight
Chioma Onyekwere — Women’s discus throw
Goodness Nwachukwu — Women’s discus throw F42-44/61-64
Eucharia Iyiazi — Women’s F55-57 shot put
SILVER MEDALISTS
Favour Ofili — Women’s 200m
Elizabeth Oshoba — Women’s featherweight boxing
Ikechukwu Obichukwu — Para-powerlifting men’s heavyweight
Bose Omolayo — Para-powerlifting women’s heavyweight
Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi — Para-table tennis women’s singles classes 3-5
Nasiru Sule — Para-table tennis men’s singles classes 3-5
Taiwo Liadi — Weightlifting women’s 76kg
Hannah Reuben — Wrestling women’s freestyle 76kg
Ebikewenimo Welson — Wrestling men’s freestyle 57kg
BRONZE MEDALISTS
Udodi Onwuzurike, Seye Ogunlewe, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, Raymond Ekevwo — Men’s 4 x 100m relay
Ugochi Constance Alam — Women’s F55-57 shot put
Obiageri Amaechi — Women’s discus throw
Ifeanyi Onyekwere — Men’s super heavyweight boxing
Jacinta Umunnake — Women’s middleweight boxing
Cynthia Ogunsemilore — Women’s lightweight boxing
Innocent Nnamdi — Para-powerlifting men’s lightweight
Isau Ogunkunle — Para-table tennis men’s singles classes 3-5
Faith Obazuaye — Para-table tennis women’s singles classes 6-10
Mary Taiwo Osijo — Weightlifting women’s 87kg
Islamiyat Yusuf — Weightlifting women’s 64kg
Edidiong Umoafia — Weightlifting men’s 67kg
Ogbonna John — Wrestling men’s freestyle 74kg
Esther Kolawole — Wrestling women’s freestyle 62kg