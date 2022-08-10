Nigeria’s Commonwealth Games medal winners – full list

The curtain was drawn on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games on August 8 but it didn’t end without leaving a lasting impression of Nigeria recording its best outing yet.

Nigeria has competed at 15 Commonwealth Games from 1950 except 1962, 1978, 1986 and 1998.

Nigeria at the just concluded edition finished in seventh position with 35 medals including 12 gold, nine silver and 14 bronze medals.

Here are the athletes who delivered the 35 medals for Nigeria:

GOLD MEDALISTS

Tobi Amusan — Women’s 100m hurdles

Tobi Amusan, Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha, Joy Udo-Gabriel — Women’s 4 x 100m relay

Ese Brume — Women’s long jump

Odunayo Adekuoroye — Wrestling women’s freestyle 57 kg

Blessing Oborududu — Wrestling women’s freestyle 68 kg

Genesis Miesinnei Mercy — Wrestling women’s freestyle 50 kg

Adijat Olarinoye — Weightlifting women’s 55kg

Rafiatu Lawal — Weightlifting women’s 59kg

Alice Oluwafemiayo — Para-powerlifting women’s heavyweight

Chioma Onyekwere — Women’s discus throw

Goodness Nwachukwu — Women’s discus throw F42-44/61-64

Eucharia Iyiazi — Women’s F55-57 shot put

SILVER MEDALISTS

Favour Ofili — Women’s 200m

Elizabeth Oshoba — Women’s featherweight boxing

Ikechukwu Obichukwu — Para-powerlifting men’s heavyweight

Bose Omolayo — Para-powerlifting women’s heavyweight

Ifechukwude Ikpeoyi — Para-table tennis women’s singles classes 3-5

Nasiru Sule — Para-table tennis men’s singles classes 3-5

Taiwo Liadi — Weightlifting women’s 76kg

Hannah Reuben — Wrestling women’s freestyle 76kg

Ebikewenimo Welson — Wrestling men’s freestyle 57kg

BRONZE MEDALISTS

Udodi Onwuzurike, Seye Ogunlewe, Favour Ashe, Alaba Akintola, Raymond Ekevwo — Men’s 4 x 100m relay

Ugochi Constance Alam — Women’s F55-57 shot put

Obiageri Amaechi — Women’s discus throw

Ifeanyi Onyekwere — Men’s super heavyweight boxing

Jacinta Umunnake — Women’s middleweight boxing

Cynthia Ogunsemilore — Women’s lightweight boxing

Innocent Nnamdi — Para-powerlifting men’s lightweight

Isau Ogunkunle — Para-table tennis men’s singles classes 3-5

Faith Obazuaye — Para-table tennis women’s singles classes 6-10

Mary Taiwo Osijo — Weightlifting women’s 87kg

Islamiyat Yusuf — Weightlifting women’s 64kg

Edidiong Umoafia — Weightlifting men’s 67kg

Ogbonna John — Wrestling men’s freestyle 74kg

Esther Kolawole — Wrestling women’s freestyle 62kg