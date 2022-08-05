Nigeria’s Odunayo Adekuoroye claims first Commonwealth Games wrestling gold

Odunayo Adekuoroye claimed the first gold medal for Nigeria in the wrestling event of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The wrestling event which took place at the Coventry Arena saw Adekuoroye taking down most of her opponents while she showed her class against India’s Anshu Malik with a 7-3 victory by points (VPO1) in the Women’s Freestyle 57 kg.

To seal her place in the final, she defeated Uganda’s 2-0 in the round of 16, and beat Kenya’s Sophia Ayieta 10-0 in the quarterfinal.

In the semifinal, she humbled Canada’s Hannah Taylor 10-0.

With her victory, she has become the first wrestler to win third consecutive gold medal at the Commonwealth Games having won gold in 2014 and 2018 in Glasgow and Gold Coast while the Birmingham gold added to her retinue of medals at the games.