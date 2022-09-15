Sunday Dare: Tobi Amusan, Ese Brume symbolise Nigeria’s athletic future

The Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has described the duo of Commonwealth Games gold medalist, Tobiloba Amusan and Ese Brume, as symbols of the future of the country’s athletes.

Dare stated this at the unveiling of the sprint stars as the Premium Trust Bank Brand Ambassadors in Lagos on Thursday.

Tobi Amusan early in 2022 created a new World Record in the Women 100m hurdles at the World athletics championship in Oregun, U.S.A.

Brume on her part won a bronze medal at the last Olympic Games in Tokyo before adding medals at the World Indoor Championships and the Commonwealth Games.

Dare called on corporate organisations and individuals to support the athletes in order to further develop them.

“The corporate world should invest in the athletes and they won’t regret it.

“These athletes never relented after getting the desired support as they have been thriving in their performances,” he said.

“Even at the big stage, the athletes knew they had it in them and they never stopped and when the time came, they showed up big time.

“I want to thank Tobi for doing that job in Oregon, U.S.A., where she broke and set two records in one night. I say thank you to Tobiloba Amusan on behalf of Nigeria.

“Brume on her own part, hard a great time at the Olympics in Tokyo, when Tobi finished fourth in her race. The only person that could comfort her is Ese, not even her coach could do that.

“I am happy seeing the two of them here, happy to see what they have attained so far, Ese came third at the Olympics, but to us, it was a Golden Bronze, thank you because when you came to the Commonwealth Games, you did it again,” he said.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Premium Trust Bank, Emmanuel Efe Emefienim, said the major goal of the bank was to support growth hence the maxim ‘Together for Growth’.

He said the bank decided to associate with the two renowned athletes to drive towards enabling growth they put into their story.

“This should serve as motivation to other athletes who dare to be different and win no matter their background and obstacles they experienced.

“The story of the two athletes is similar to that of the bank. I can say today that, I am happy to see where Premium Trust Bank is today.

“We hope the partnership brings great impact to the athletes, the sports industry and the country,” he said.

NAN reports that the two athletes appreciated the bank for counting them worthy to be Brand Ambassadors and promised to maintain the standard expected of them.