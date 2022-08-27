Tobi Amusan loses race in Lausanne Diamond League, finishes second

After breaking through at this year’s World Athletics Championship in Oregon, United States and setting a new world record, world champion and Nigerian sprinter, Tobi Amusan, failed to clinch gold at the ongoing Diamond League Meet, finishing second behind Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

Still basking in the euphoria of the record Commonwealth Games gold she won in Birmingham and looking smarter, Amusan had hoped to continue her superlative performance but met a resistant hurdle as she lost the gold medal to 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist.

Camacho-Quinn got one over Tobi Amusan, winning the women’s 100m Hurdles at the Diamond League in a new Meeting Record of 12.34s (-0.9).

Amusan finished second in 12.45s and qualified for Zurich, while US’ Tia Jones ran a new Personal Best of 12.47s to finish third.

The Diamond League is an annual series of elite track and field athletics competitions comprising 14 of the best invitational athletics meetings.

The series sits in the top tier of the World Athletics one-day meeting competitions.