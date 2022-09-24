Athletics

Tobi Amusan visits alma mater, donates N1 million

September 24, 2022
Chidinma Uchechukwu
Tobi Amusan avenged her last month’s defeat in Lausanne by beating Olympic champion, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn yesterday in Zurich as she ran a new record 12.29secs in the women’s 100m hurdles at the Wanda Diamond League final in Zurich.

World Athletics and Commonwealth 100M hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, was excited as she visited her alma-mater, Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

She donated the sum of N1m for renovations of the school.

An excited Tobi is seen in a video walking with security men and protocol officers while smiling and greeting her teachers respectfully as the students of the school sang and cheered.

