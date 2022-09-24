Tobi Amusan visits alma mater, donates N1 million

World Athletics and Commonwealth 100M hurdles champion, Tobi Amusan, was excited as she visited her alma-mater, Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School in Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State.

She donated the sum of N1m for renovations of the school.

An excited Tobi is seen in a video walking with security men and protocol officers while smiling and greeting her teachers respectfully as the students of the school sang and cheered.