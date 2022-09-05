Tobi Amusan wins 100 metres hurdles in Berlin

Reigning World Champion and Commonwealth gold medallist, Tobi Amusan, breezed to an easy win in women’s 100m Hurdles at ISTAF Berlin meet yesterday, winning by more than one-tenth over her closest challenger.

Amusan clocked 12.45s (-0.3) with American Tia Jones second in 12.58s while Megan Tapper from Jamaica came third in 12.66s.

Last month, Amusan finished second behind 2020 Tokyo Olympics winner, Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico at the Diamond League Meet in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Meanwhile, fellow Commonwealth Games Gold medallist Ese Brume finished second in women’s Long Jump at the same meet. Brume jumped 6.78m to finish behind Malaika Mihambowho who won the event, leaping a distance of 6.92m. The German only had one legal jump in six attempts, and it was her first jump.

On Friday, Ese Brume, 26, leapt a distance of 6.83m to clinched her first win at the Diamond League Meet winning the Women’s Long Jump event at the Allianz Memorial Van Damme in Brussels, Belgium.