Igoche Mark: I remain authentic NBBF president

The leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, may not end soon, as Mr Igoche Mark, has declared that he remains the authentic President of the Federation.

Igoche’s declaration followed the Sports Ministry’s dissolution of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), a body inaugurated by the Minister, Sunday Dare, that was given the mandate to run the affairs of basketball in Nigeria during the imbroglio.

To perhaps occupy the vacuum of the dissolution of the IMC; the Founder of Mark D Ball Basketball Championship declared that he remains the authentic President of the NBBF.

“Let me mention it here that for any election to be valid, it must be seen to be free, fair and credible. All three essential components were lacking in the purported NBBF election held in Benin City, Edo State. Infact, the exercise there was a rouse!” stated Mark Igoche.

He also stated that “one Engr Musa Kida, who is currently parading himself as the NBBF President instituted a law suit against me, and three others including the duly elected Players’ Rep, Mr Stanley Gumut and the Kaduna State Basketball Chairman, Pastor Skambo Morrison at the Edo State High Court in a Suit No B/52/2022.

“That suit sought to restrain us from participating in the January 31, 2022 election, held in Benin City.

“On the other hand, the process that gave birth to my election and those of my Board was hinged on the Sports Ministry’s directive in a letter with reference number NBBF/CESG.83/2022/Vol.1/127 to conduct the election at the venue so directed by the Ministry.

“There has been no other letter from the Sports Ministry countering the aforementioned”.

Mark in a statement issued in Abuja maintained that he has not surrendered his mandate to anybody, insisting that critical stakeholders of Basketball elected him and his board to develop and grow the game.

“My attention has been drawn to Wednesday’s (August 17, 2022) Press Release from the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Mohammed Manga dwelling on the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee (IMC), a body inaugurated by the Minister, Sunday Dare, and given the mandate to run the affairs of basketball in Nigeria following the country’s withdrawal from international basketball.

While the question of who now superintends over the affairs of Basketball in Nigeria still remains unclear, and going by the announcement from the Sports Ministry, Igoche said, “let me use this medium to unequivocally assert, and clear the air that I have not, and will not surrender the ‘mandate’ given to me on January 31, 2022 by the key and critical stakeholders of the game. A mandate that stands for the growth and development of basketball in Nigeria. It is on that mandate I stand,” his statement reads.

Giving reasons why his election was authentic, he stated that the election in Benin was full of irregularities, as he and some stakeholders were barred from the Benin election through a court order instituted by Engr Musa Kida.

Mark however concludes his statement by calling for calm, as his Board is set to engage the Sports Ministry to clear the air over the leadership impasse.