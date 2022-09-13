Anthony Joshua accepts ‘all terms’ to fight Tyson Fury

Two-time heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, has finally accepted to fight Tyson Fury come December 3 in an all-English showdown. taking place in Cardiff, the Welsh capital.

Joshua’s management disclosed this on Tuesday morning via the fighter’s Twitter handle/

Joshua-Fury update: 258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication. We are awaiting a response. — 258MGT (@258mgt) September 13, 2022

“258 and @MatchroomBoxing can confirm, on behalf of @anthonyjoshua, that we accepted all terms presented to us by Fury’s team for a fight Dec 3rd last Friday. Due to the Queen’s passing, it was agreed to halt all communication.”

“We are awaiting a response,” the tweet concluded.

Fury had issued Joshua a challenge last week giving him two dates to choose for the epic showdown -November 26 at Wembley Stadium or December 3 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium. Joshua has now accepted the latter.

Joshua, 32, suffered his second straight defeat to the Ukrainian in Saudi Arabia last month and had planned to make a relatively low-key comeback.

Responding last week to Fury’s offer, Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn expressed caution, questioning whether Fury was “serious” about the bout.

The unbeaten Fury announced he was retiring on his 34th birthday last month, having previously performed a number of U-turns over his future in the sport.

But in a video posted on social media last week, he appeared to confirm he had reversed his decision again as he challenged Joshua to a showdown.

Former champion Joshua fell to 24-3 with his latest defeat to Usyk, who retained his WBO, IBF and WBA belts, but a clash with Fury would spark huge interest in Britain.