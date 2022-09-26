Anthony Joshua accepts Tyson Fury’s ultimatum over December showdown

Anthony Joshua has insisted he will sign the contracts to fight Tyson Fury as their Battle of Britain heavyweight showdown moved a step closer.

Fury set Joshua a deadline of Monday to agree to fight him in December at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, something Eddie Hearn had suggested was unreasonable to settle terms.

But in an Instagram Live video, Joshua said: “I’ve been signing contracts for years. It ain’t in my hands, it is with the legal team, that’s why you hire lawyers.

“You know the history of boxing, make sure you get your legal terms right. That’s why you have good management and good lawyers.

“Of course I’m going to sign the contract, it’s just with some lawyers at the minute.”

The fight looks set to be on December 3 with finer details such as the broadcast deal and purse split yet to be finalised.

Joshua’s suggestion the fight will be agreed imminently came after WBC champion Fury threatened to pull out of negotiations if he didn’t get a deal by Monday.

“I’m sick of setting deadlines. They either want this poxy fight or they don’t,” Fury said.“They’ve had the contract for over a week, still not signed, still a few more excuses they’re gonna come back with.

“We’ll know more on Monday I think, the two broadcasters are gonna meet on Monday and then we’ll know from there. If it’s not done by Monday then I’m moving on.

“I’m not waiting around for some guy who’s lost three of his last five fights, he’s lucky that I’m giving him a world title shot.”

Earlier this month, Fury’s promoter Warren said a contract had been sent to Joshua’s team and both sides suggested there was little standing in the way of a full agreement.

Joshua immediately said he was interested and instructed his management group 258 and Matchroom to negotiate terms – with his promoter Eddie Hearn confirming they had accepted their offer for a 60-40 split.