Commonwealth Games: Elizabeth Oshoba joins Ifeanyi Onyekwere in boxing semifinals

Elizabeth Oshoba has joined her compatriot Ifeanyi Onyekwere in the semifinal of the boxing event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Earlier yesterday, Onyekwere showed class against Canada’s Marcel Mouafo Feujio in the quarterfinal of the men’s super-heavyweight (92kg).

Onyekwere in blue corner dominated the three rounds to be awarded 5-0 against his Canadian opponent and sealed his place in the last four of the competition.

Late yesterday, Oshoba kept her best to the last round to beat Trinidad and Tobago’s Tianna Guy 3-2 in the women’s featherweight (54kg-57kg) to book her place in the medal zone of the event.

Also yesterday, powerlifting put the disqualification of Onyinyechi Mark and Latifat Tijani behind them as Innocent Nnamdi had to settle for bronze medal in the men’s lightweight.

Nnamdi who competed alongside his compatriot Thomas Kure lifted 132.5kg overall to make the first podium for the powerlifting team. Kure however, finished fourth overall to miss out from the podium.

Bonnie Gustin of Malaysia set a new games’ record with 154.6kg lift to win the gold medal while England’s Mark Swan settled for silver medal with 145.5kg.

Edem Offiong in the women’s singles of table tennis defeated Guyana’s Chelsea Edghill 4-2 while Esther Oribamishe exited the tournament after losing 4-2 to Wales’ Charlotte Carey.

The partnership of Ajoke Ojomu and Olajide Omotayo advanced to the round of 16 of the mixed doubles event after beating their Mauritius counterparts 3-0.