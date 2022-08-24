Eddie Hearn: Anthony Joshua has ‘lost faith’ in the boxing system

Anthony Joshua threw Oleksandr Usyk’s belts out the ring because he’s ‘lost faith’ in the boxing system, according to boxing promoter Eddie Hearn.

Before his bizarre rambling speech, AJ was visibly frustrated at losing to the Ukrainian for a second time and amid the madness chucked two of Uysk’s belts over the ropes.

He told IFL TV: “He’s held onto those belts for a long time, and those governing bodies have charged him a lot of money and put a lot of mandatories on him.

“And I think he’s lost a lot of faith in the system and I think he started to not be interested in fighting for belts anymore.

“I think he just wants to fight for enjoyment and to challenge himself.

“Of course he wanted to be undisputed, but a lot of that was frustration. He left the ring because he knew, ‘I’m gonna do something stupid’ and he forced himself, ‘I can’t [just leave].’

“So he went back in the ring and he gave a speech, which, he was a little bit out of it. But it was just pure emotion. That was just from the heart.”

Joshua, 32, had not regained control of himself as he began his baffling speech.

In a post-bout interview he had relaxed and admitted to letting himself down: “I acted out of pure passion and emotion and when not controlled it ain’t great.

“I love this sport so, so much and I’ll be better from this point on.

“I had two fights, one with Usyk and one with my emotions and both got the better of me.

“It was just from the heart. I was mad at myself. Not at anyone, just at myself. Like anyone, when you’re angry you might do stupid things, so I was mad.”