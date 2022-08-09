Commonwealth Games: Bola Tinubu salutes Team Nigeria after a successful campaign

The APC Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has saluted Team Nigeria after a successful campaign at this year’s Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Team Nigeria won 35 medals, including 12 gold to finish seventh at the Commonwealth Games which ended on Monday.

The Nigerian side was simply the best African team at the event, beating the likes of South Africa and Kenya in medal haul.

Tinubu, in a statement saluted the success, resilience, tenacity and confidence of Team Nigeria.

“To our dear Athletics team making us proud at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, your success, resilience, tenacity, and confidence in your ability defines the true Nigerian spirit.

“You have brought home several medals, and set several records in various individual, para, and team sports showing the world the stuff you are made of.

“As the games come to a close, know that the whole country is proud of you.

“I wish all our athletes and sporting ambassadors continued successes in the future as you fly our cherished flag ever higher,” he said.