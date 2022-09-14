Commonwealth Games: Muhammadu Buhari se to host Nigeria athletes

Nigeria athletes to the just-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham will be given a heroic welcome by the Federal Government at the Nigeria seat of power, Aso Villa, tomorrow.

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will lead all invited athletes to the warm reception at the Aso Villa

Sunday Dare had applauded the excellent performance of the Team, which led to the harvest of 35 medals, lifting the country to the 7th position on the world record of sporting countries.

According to him, the character and discipline exhibited by the Team in Birmingham as well as the hard work and resources committed by the present administration to sports added up to make the Team excel at the World level.

Speaking ahead of the Presidential reception, Dare said, “We are proud of you. We are also ready to give you all the support needed to make you soar higher and higher.”

The Minister particularly thanked God and athletes for the heroic performance at the Games while also appreciating President Muhammadu Buhari for accepting to host the heroes and heroines of Nigeria and for creating the enabling environment that ensured the realisation of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.