Ademola Lookman scores on Atalanta debut against Sampdoria

Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman scored on his Serie A debut as Atalanta defeated Sampdoria 2-0 in Saturday’s Italian elite division opener.

With the Black and Blues leading by a lone goal at Stadio Luigi Ferraris courtesy of Rafael Toloi’s 26th-minute strike, the Nigeria international was introduced for Luis Muriel in the 63rd minute by manager Gian Piero Gasperini.

Lookman did not disappoint as he scored late in the game to give the visitors a well-deserved victory in the 2022-23 opener.

Collecting a pass from Ruslan Malinovsky, the former England youth international danced around the hosts’ defenders before slotting a left-footed beauty past goalkeeper Emil Audero.