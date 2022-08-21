Ajax manager confident Antony will not depart for Manchester United

Manager Alfred Schreuder opened up on Antony’s future following Ajax’s 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam on Sunday which the winger did not partake in.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to the Premier League to join up with former manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United in recent weeks.

However, Schreuder is now confident the player will stay in the Netherlands despite recent reports.

“We have already lost 5 or 6 big players, and I don’t want Antony to leave the club,” he said. “I told the board that I want him to stay here”

“The money that is being thrown around these days is crazy. But I would not find it okay if we sell another player. We are in a powerful position, financially.

“Yes, my feeling is good [that he will stay]. I understand Antony.

“But you play for Ajax. We are playing Champions League football. I don’t think Manchester United are playing Champions League football.

The quotes come as a blow for Manchester United as the club looks to boost their attacking line.

While at Ajax, Antony has registered 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 appearances.