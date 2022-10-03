Akwa Ibom inaugurates 18, 000-seater stadium complex in Eket

A modern 18, 000 seater capacity stadium built by Governor Udom Emmanuel was at the weekend inaugurated in Eket Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, inaugurated the ultra-modern stadium facility as part of activities to mark the 35th anniversary of the creation of Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking at the ceremony, Bello noted that the stadium would breed talents in Akwa Ibom state in particular and the nation in general.

He described the stadium as fantastic and nice facility that was built on record time, saying the stadium would encourage young youths from Eket in football and produce quality footballers. He commended Emmanuel for constructing the facility.

“You are a great man with a clean heart. Your commitment, dedication and promised to the people of Akwa Ibom State is fulfilled,” he said, adding that Emmanuel showed a good example as a leader.

“You used resources available to the state in the areas of infrastructure, education and sport among others,” Bello noted.

Earlier, Emmanuel had explained that the modern Eket Sport stadium would be a key driver of talents in the state.

“This is a great day indeed youths in Akwa Ibom and sports community both in the state and the nation,” he added.

The Governor hinted that the first major competition that would hold in the stadium would be the police sports festival which expected to hold in the last quarter of the year.

The governor reassured the people of Eket that every ongoing project would be completed before his administration comes to an end.

“All projects will be completed, so have no fears, we will finish all the ongoing project in Eket no matter what happens.

“Even if the contractor does not want to work, we will push him to work,” Emmanuel said.

He thanked the indigenous contractors for the construction of the modern Eket Sport stadium.