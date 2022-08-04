Alex Collado wants to leave Barcelona

Alex Collado was handed the captain armband for Barcelona during the 2020/21 season, and the player stepped up and delivered through the season. Playing as a winger, the Spaniard scored eight goals and gave three assists throughout the campaign.

He was touted to be the next big thing from La Masia but it was not meant to be as Barcelona seemed stacked up at both his preferred positions – right-wing and central/attacking midfield.

Collado played half a season on loan at Granada last year, scoring two goals and giving an assist. His professionalism and versatility seemed to have impressed Xavi, but the situation seems to have turned around now.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Collado has talked to Xavi and wants to leave the club this summer. He realises that with the arrival of Raphinha, Franck Kessie, and possibly Bernardo Silve, game time will be far and few in between.

He recently extended his contract with Barcelona until 2024, and is determined to succeed, but will not stay at the club at the cost of halting his development as a player.

There are no strong rumours linking him to any club right now, but it can be presumed that the exit will likely be in the form of a loan. A good offer might convince Barça to sell him, but given Xavi’s fondness for him, not without a buy-back or first refusal.

Collado is one of those rare players who can play equally well on the wing and central midfield. His ability to drive on the touchline, cut in, and pick out passes allows others to thrive.

But, his decision to leave Barça is definitely right for him. We can see in the case of Riqui Puig that overstaying your welcome can do more harm than good.

That said, it is unlikely that Collado will be able to find a top tier team for himself this summer. The ideal solution will be to leave to an upper mid-table side like Celta Vigo, Valencia, or a club like Wolfsburg.