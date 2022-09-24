Alex Iwobi, Cyriel Dessers on target as Super Eagles draw 2-2 with Algeria B

Super Eagles on Friday evening played a 2-2 draw with the home-based national team of Algeria in a test game ahead of Tuesday’s friendly clash against the Algeria main national team.

The game had initially been slated to be played between the home-based teams of both nations but the Nigerian side failed to qualify for the Africa Nations Championship which Algeria will host next year.

The Algerians ended the first half victorious with a lone goal courtesy of CR Belouizdad forward Karim Aribi.

However, strikes from in-form Everton midfielder Alex Iwobi and Cremonese striker Cyriel Dessers in the second half saw the Eagles salvaging a draw from the tie.

The Jose Peseiro led team will now shift focus to Tuesday when they will face the senior national team of Algeria.