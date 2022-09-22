Alex Iwobi nominated for EPL player of the month award

Everton midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has been nominated for the English Premier League Player of the Month award for September.

Iwobi has been in spectacular form for The Toffees this season having played every minute in their seven Premier League games.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

He has two assists to his credits with the last leading to the lone goal they scored to triumph over West Ham last Sunday which happened to be their first league victory this season.

The 26-year-old was named Man of the Match after the game.

Recall Everton have opened talks to give him a new and improved contract following his fine performances.