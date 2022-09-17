Algeria coach lists Riyad Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, 22 others for Super Eagles friendly

Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi on Saturday unveiled his squad for the international friendlies against Guinea and Nigeria.

Belmadi listed 24 players for the game including captain Riyad Mahrez, Ismael Bennacer, Adam Ounas and Youcef Belaili.

The gaffer however dropped goalkeeper Rais M’Bohli and forward Baghdad Bounedjah from the team.

Instead he called up Alexandre Oukidja as replacement for M’Bohli and Andy Derlot for Bounedjah.

There was also a first call up for Chabab Belouizdad’s Houssem Mrezigue.

Nabil Bentaleb return to the squad after he was snubbed for years by Belmadi.

The former African champions will keep a date with Guinea on Friday, September 23.

The Desert Foxes will later take on the Super Eagles at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran on Tuesday, September 27.

THE FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers: Zeghba, Mandera, Oukidja

Defenders: Atal, Zedadka, Benyada, Bensebaini, Mandi, Bedrane, Tougai, Touba

Midfielders: Bennacer, Zerrouki, Boudaoui, Zorgane, Bentaleb, Mrezigue

Forwards: Mahrez, Ounas, Belaili, B Brahimi, Derlot, Slimani, Amoura