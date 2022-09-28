Algeria coach: Nigeria has a good team

Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi has commended the Super Eagles for giving his side a “real test”.

Belmadi conceded that the Nigeria team showed a drive for revenge but praised his boys for the comeback win.

The Desert Foxes rallied back to win the encounter at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran 2-1.

Nigeria took the lead within the opening 10 minutes of the game courtesy of Terem Moffi who took advantage of a sloppy defending.

Manchester city star Riyad Mahrez equalized from the penalty spot three minutes before the break, with Youcef Atal netting the winning goal in the 70th minute.

Belmadi said, “Nigeria are a good team, it was a real test. We played against them three times under my tenure. We beat them three times. They wanted to take their revenge.”

“Conceding a goal can break your momentum. We lacked vigilance, I don’t like it because I insist on it. We stuck to our plan. We relocated and reworked this team.

“I like what we saw in the second half in midfield. Normally, there is everything you need to have a seat and a way to play. We have what it takes with these three players.

“I thank my staff. We are one. I am their representative because we need a voice, but we are on the same wavelength.”