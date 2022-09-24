Football

Algeria coach promises stronger team vs Super Eagles

September 24, 2022
Adaora Onwuzurumba
Desert Foxes of Algeria head coach Djamel Belmadi has promised to line up his best players in his side’s next friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Belmadi started a number of his key stars, including captain, Riyad Mahrez, on the bench in Friday night’s 1-0 slim win against the Syli Stars of Guinea.

The likes of Nabil Bentaleb, Andy Derlot and Moustapha Zegha struggled to make impact in the game

Mahrez set up veteran striker, Islam Slimani, for the winning goal 12 minutes from time.

The two-time African champions will now shift attention to Tuesday’s clash against Nigeria at the Miloud Hadefi Stadium, Oran.

Belmadi stated that he will field his regular stars against the Super Eagles.

“We took a lot of positives from the Guinea game, but Nigeria is a different game.

“I will play with players who are used to playing with each other,” Belmadi told reporters after the clash against Guinea.

