Allan Saint-Maximin, Erling Haaland, Mikel Arteta emerges Premier League Goal, Player, Manager of the Month winners

The Premier League Goal of the Month has gone to Allan Saint-Maximin for his late strike against Wolves.

A wonderful volley earned Newcastle a point at Molineux.

Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta has won the Premier League Manager of the Month award for August.

His side currently sit at the top of the table, and won all five of their games during the first month of the campaign.

Next up, the Gunners make the short trip to Brentford on Sunday.

Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for his first ever month in the league.

The Norwegian scored nine goals in five matches, including back-to-back hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest in August.