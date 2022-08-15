Amaju Pinnick shelves third term bid, promises to support whoever emerges NFF president

Amaju Melvin Pinnick, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president, might have bowed to pressure after he declared that contrary to stories making the rounds, he was not seeking any third term as the head of Nigerian football.

Pinnick whose two-term tenure ends in September on Monday declared on Arise TV that he’s not running for a third term.

According to him when quizzed by Arise TV on his third term bid as NFF President: “Third term, no, no, am fine and am telling you that as there are some many Nigerians that are capable to run Nigerian football.

“I will assist and work with whoever emerges as the new Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President and that’s my promise. I’ll intervene but never interfere in the elections.”

NFF Annual General Assembly (AGA) that will set the ball rolling for the Elective Congress is set 18th this month in Lagos State and Elective Congress coming up in September.

However, Pinnick also disclosed the rationale behind his huge support for the northern football caucus who voted for him.

The north is an integral part of the country and they played a vital role in bringing him to power, so he has no regret giving them special attention.

Pinnick, further scored himself high as he believes the distractors will never see the positives in his administration but he knows himself and his board members have done exceptionally well.