Anayo Iwuala joins CR Belouizdad on loan from Esperance

Former Enyimba winger Anayo Iwuala has joined Algerian club, CR Belouizdad on a one-year loan deal.

The 23-year-old linked up with CR Belouizdad from Tunisian giants, Esperance de Sportive.

“Emmanuel Anayo Iwuala on loan to CR Belouizdad. His replacement is expected within the next 48 hours. Come back stronger Turbo,” the club tweeted.

Iwuala moved to Esperance from eight-time Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Enyimba in 2021.

The pacy winger made 30 appearances in all competitions for the Blood and Gold last season and scored three goals with four assists.

He has been capped five times on the international scene by Nigeria.