Ander Herrera returns to Athletic Bilbao, pens deal until 2024

Ander Herrera is very close to playing for Athletic Bilbao again and he will do so until 2024. After ending his contract at PSG, the midfielder will return to San Mames as a free agent to add to Ernesto Valverde’s team.

According to ‘Marca’, the Parisians will terminate his cointract and even the player himself will renounce the money he is owed in order to move to Athletic Bilbao. He will renounce part of his contract, which was until 2024, and also an important amount on 40% of the transfer bonus.

The player will return to the Spanish league and he will do so for the next two seasons, in other words, until 2024. Nevertheless, the contract could include a possible extension if a series of targets are met.