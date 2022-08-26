Anthony Nwakaeme joins Saudi Arabian side Al-Fayha

Anthony Nwakaeme has signed for Saudi Pro side team Al-Fayha and the deal was confirmed Thursday by the club.

Nwakaeme signed for Al-Fayha as a free agent, following the expiration of his contract with Turkish Champions Trabzonspor.

The player signed a two-year deal on Wednesday and the club made the official announcement the following day at Jabal Munikh Castle.

A club statement read: “The pride we have in our heritage and the glory of our ancestors led us to choose Munikh Castle built over 600 years ago which symbolizes steadfastness and strength, as the venue for welcoming newly-signed Al Fayhaa player Anthony Nwakaeme through one of the most famous folk arts in Saudi Arabia.”

Nwakaeme spent four seasons with Trabzonspor, where he won the league title and Turkish club.