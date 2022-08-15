Antonio Conte mocks Thomas Tuchel celebration with Instagram post

Antonio Conte and Thomas Tuchel clashed during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham at Stamford Bridge on Sunday evening.

It all kicked off when Spurs equalised to make it 1-1 in the 68th minute.

After Pierre-Emile Højbjerg hit the back of the net, Tuchel immediately made his frustrations known to the fourth official.

Conte then got involved and it all kicked off.

Tuchel got his revenge shortly after as he celebrated Reece James’ goal by running down the touchline right in front of Conte.

The game ended 2-2 after Harry Kane struck a late equaliser.

It all kicked off again after the match between the two managers as they shook hands. Both were given red cards.

Conte took to Instagram after the match where he took a dig at Tuchel for his reaction to James’ goal.

The Italian manager had his head down and was looking at the ground as Tuchel ran past him.

Conte posted an image of the moment along with the caption: “Lucky I didn’t see you… making you trip would have been well deserved.”

Conte conceded in his post-match press conference that he enjoyed his ongoing feud with Tuchel during the match.

“I think that what happened we did enjoy but next time we will pay more attention and don’t shake the hands and we solve the problem,” he said, per the Evening Standard.

“He stays in his bench, I stay in my bench, with my staff on one side and no problem about this. It would be a pity if for this situation we miss the next game.

“The referee showed me a red card but he didn’t understand the dynamic of what happened, but it’s okay. I have to accept, but I repeat this is not a big problem. It’s not important. The problem is between me and the other coach, not for the others.

“There is a video to understand what happened. For sure I am not passive. If I see aggressivity, then my answer is with aggressivity but I repeat this is not a problem. The most important thing is the game was a great game with two teams where there is a big rivalry.

Tottenham take on Wolves in their next fixture on Saturday August 20, while Chelsea travel to Leeds the day after.