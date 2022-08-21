Arsenal boss vows to continue transfer market spree with more signings

Arsenal’s summer shopping spree is not over after Mikel Arteta promised to add “more firepower” before the transfer deadline.

Youri Tielemans and Lucas Paqueta have been linked with the Gunners, who are thought to need to shift the likes of Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles to open up space for more signings.

A 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday made it three victories on the bounce for the new Premier League leaders, but Arteta wants to improve his Arsenal squad further.

“No it doesn’t change,” he told reporters when asked if the win changes his transfer market plans.

“We know as well where we are short, where we have to add more firepower. And if we can do it, we will do it.”

Five new signings have already arrived at Emirates Stadium this summer with Arteta admitting that further deals will be “tricky”.

The Spaniard added: “We will try to the end, the transfer window is tricky at the moment. We would like to do something else but let’s see what we can do.”