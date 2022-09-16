Why ​Arsenal failed in pursuit of Tammy Abraham before Roma move

Arsenal wanted to sign striker Tammy Abraham from Chelsea last summer.

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who was speaking about transfer that nearly happened in recent years.

Romano pointed to the example of Abraham, who left Chelsea for Roma in the summer of 2021 for €40 million.

Chelsea had then signed Romelu Lukaku for Inter for €115 million, only to loan him back to Inter a year later.

Romano states that Arsenal were interested in the 24-year-old Englishman, but he went to Roma instead for regular first-team football.

Abraham has been linked with moves to Arsenal and Man United since, with a return to England at some stage of his career very likely.