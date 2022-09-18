Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest player in Premier League history

Ethan Nwaneri made history for Arsenal at Brentford as he became the youngest player to appear in the Premier League after his second-half introduction on Sunday.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Mikel Arteta’s side were without Martin Odegaard and Oleksandr Zinchenko for the trip to Brentford Community Stadium, with youngsters Nwaneri and Lino Sousa named on the bench.

William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus headed in first-half to put Arsenal in control, before Fabio Vieira marked his first Premier League start with a superb strike after the interval.

With four minutes of injury time added, Arteta sent on Nwaneri to replace Vieira as the 15-year-old etched his name into Premier League history.

The midfielder, aged just 15 years and 181 days, became the youngest player to feature in a Premier League match, breaking Harvey Elliott’s record of 16 years and 30 days for Fulham.