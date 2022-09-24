Arsene Wenger insists Arsenal capable of clinching Premier League title

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists the Gunners have “a good chance” to win the Premier League title this season in the absence of a dominant team.

League-leaders Arsenal are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind and London rivals Tottenham Hotspur also on 17 points.

“I would say they have a good chance this season because I don’t see any super dominating team,” Wenger, who was in charge of Arsenal between 1996-2018, told Sky Sports. “I believe that it is a good opportunity to do it this season.

“Of course, it’s a little bit of a special season as well because you have the World Cup in the middle and you don’t know how much that will affect the performances of the individual players and of the teams.

“Overall, I believe there is a good opportunity there this season.” Arsenal next face rivals Spurs on Oct. 1 after the international break. Gunners fans are however not having it easy in arguments with other club fans some of who maintain that the Emirate landlords are only holding the top for a short while.

A number of Arsenal ‘haters’ are quick to say “They can’t last when the chips are down we will see”

Some however say there is not point to tear clothes as the talking is better on the pitch with three points at stake at all times.