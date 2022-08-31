Football

Asisat Oshoala returns to training with Barcelona

August 31, 2022
Layiwola Obafemi
World football governing body, FIFA, has honoured Asisat Oshoala with the Pichichi Award, congratulating the Barcelona striker for finishing at the top of the scorers chart in the Primera Iberdrola.

Asisat Oshoala has returned to training with Barcelona Femeni after a short spell on the sidelines through injury.

Oshoala has been on the sidelines after sustaining a knee ligament injury with Nigeria at the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in July.

Barcelona announced the former Super Falcons captain’s return to training on their official Twitter handle on Tuesday.

The short message “SHE’S BACK 🦅” was accompanied with a picture of the Africa’s Women’s Player of the Year.

Oshoala has been plagued by injuries in recent seasons.

The 27-year-old was joint top scorer in the Spanish Iberdola last season.

