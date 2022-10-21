Aston Villa sack Steven Gerrard after defeat at Fulham

Aston Villa have fired manager Steven Gerrard following Thursday’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Fulham.
Villa have only won twice in the league this season, sitting above the relegation zone on goals scored.
A club spokesman said: “We would like to thank Steven for his hard work and commitment and wish him well for the future.”
If you enjoy this story, please do not forget to check out our other news stories:
- NFF appoints advisory committee for age grade competitions
- Lionel Messi’s PSG revival in numbers
- Liverpool boss to sue over Manchester City ‘xenophobia’ claim
- Police release Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood on bail
- NPFL clubs propose abridged 2022/23 season to new NFF boss
- Jurgen Klopp denies xenophobic claims over Manchester City spending comments
- Thibaut Courtois: ‘Impossible’ for goalkeeper to win Ballon d’Or
- FIFA vows to improve Indonesian football safety after stadium tragedy
- Portugal forward Diogo Jota ruled out of World Cup with calf injury
- Transfer window: Chelsea midfielder Hakim Ziyech back on AC Milan agenda
Gerrard succeeded Dean Smith as Villa manager in November 2021 after leaving his role at Rangers.
The former England and Liverpool midfielder led Villa to only 13 wins from 40 games during his 11 months in charge.
Please check out some of our other recent news articles if you enjoyed this one:
- U17WWC: Flamingos battle USA for semi-final spot
- Paul Pogba’s agent: Blackmail ‘not uncommon’ in football
- NFF supremo urges club owners to rejig NPFL
- Karim Benzema wins first Ballon d’Or
- Real Madrid supremo: I don’t even read about Kylian Mbappe now
- Austin Okocha writes off Africa’s five at Qatar 2022
- Manchester United looking to bring Tammy Abraham back to Premier League
- Manchester United’s Mason Greenwood remanded in custody
- U17WWC: Nigeria defeat Chile 2-1, reach quarter-finals
- Manchester City team bus attacked after Liverpool defeat