Aubameyang poised to make Chelsea debut after travelling to Zagreb

After missing Saturday’s London derby with West Ham, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has travelled to Zagreb and could make his debut for Chelsea in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Blues take on Dinamo Zagreb in their Group E opener and Aubameyang was spotted boarding the team bus for the trip to Croatia.

There were doubts about whether the 33-year-old would be able to play after he suffered a broken jaw during a violent home invasion at the tail end of his time at Barcelona.

But the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law has reported that the striker felt comfortable while training in a protective mask on Monday, and could be poised to make his debut at Stadion Maksimir.