Barcelona boss admits he is still hopeful of signing Bernardo Silva

Barcelona head coach Xavi is still hoping that a deal can be struck to bring Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva to Camp Nou.

City boss Pep Guardiola was categoric on Friday in his belief that the Portuguese midfielder will not be sold this summer amid interest from Barcelona and PSG.

However, Xavi is still holding out hope that the club can agree a deal to bring the 28-year-old to Barcelona before the conclusion of the transfer window.

“I’m hopeful, of course,” said the Spaniard. “But we know it’s going to be difficult because there are only a few days left and with the current situation I see it as really difficult.”

Any move for the Portuguese international is time sensitive with the window set to shut on September 1. Guardiola reiterated yesterday that Silva would remain at the Etihad Stadium as City have not received an offer for the midfielder in due time.

“He will stay here. Absolutely,” said the Cityzens boss. “We don’t have any phone call from any club regarding Bernardo Silva, so he is staying.”

Meanwhile, Xavi is optimistic about being able to finally register summer signing Jules Kounde. The former Sevilla defender has been ineligble for Barcelona’s opening two La Liga games this season due to financial restraints.

“It has been and it’s still being difficult to register [players],” added the Barca boss. “We are optimistic about registering Kounde tomorrow… It’s all a matter of numbers, of balancing financial fair play.”