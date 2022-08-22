Barcelona, Chelsea very close to reach an agreement for Aubameyang

Barcelona are very close to selling Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Xavi Hernandez prefers other strikers like Robert Lewandowski for this season and, if nothing goes wrong, the Gabonese will head to Chelsea for 22 million euros plus five million euros in variables. ‘Relevo’, the media outlet that brought it to light, even mentions that there is already an agreement in place.

The operation looks ideal for the Camp Nou offices. The player arrived in Barcelona after leaving Arsenal. He was at the centre of a controversy because Mikel Arteta, his coach when he was a Gunner, stripped him of his captaincy and his importance in the squad for an act of indiscipline, which was never clearly known.

In these terms, the offices of the Emirates Stadium agreed to reach a deal to get rid of him, so that his incorporation into the ‘Cules’ ranks was for free. In this way, Joan Laporta and his team are about to get around 30 million after having achieved a certain sporting profit – 13 goals and one assist in 24 games – in exchange for a minimal investment.

Moreover, this move is key to solving Barcelona’s current problem with registrations. It would be ideal if Jules Kounde could be registered by the third matchday of La Liga. With the departure of Aubameyang and the likely termination of Memphis’ contract, there should be no impediment to that happening.