Barcelona comfirm Samuel Umtiti’s loan move to Italian side Lecce

Barcelona have announced in a club statement that Samuel Umtiti has completed a loan move to Italian side Lecce that will see him play for the club until the end of the season with no purchase option. Barcelona will pay the entirety of the Frenchman’s wages but will receive add-ons based on how many games he plays.

Umtiti has endured a tough few years. He first joined Barcelona from Lyon in the summer of 2016 and his initial two seasons at Camp Nou were amazing – he looked and played like one of the finest centre-backs in European football. He helped France win the 2018 World Cup in Russia but came back and suffered an injury that’s severely limited his minutes ever since.

Umtiti was never going to earn game-time at Barcelona this season – Xavi Hernandez has Jules Kounde, Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Gerard Pique and Eric Garcia in his position. Going on loan is a chance for him to prove he can still compete in the elite and hopefully secure a permanent transfer in 2023.