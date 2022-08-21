Barcelona considering legal action against La Liga over ‘strict’ FFP rules

For the second summer in a row, Barcelona are struggling to register their players due to their financial situation and La Liga’s Financial Fair Play rules.

The Blaugrana’s economic conditions last summer forced them to part ways with club legend Lionel Messi as there was no way they could accommodate his wages on their payroll and comply with La Liga’s salary limit rules.

They also encountered difficulties in registering players like Memphis Depay and Eric Garcia and had to impose pay cuts on their captains to process the registration.

A similar situation ensued this summer as well, as Barcelona struggled to register their new signings before their La Liga opener against Rayo Vallecano last weekend. They were forced to sell 25% of Barça Studios for €100 million to carry out the registration process.

Even after that, the Catalan giants are yet to register Jules Kounde and still need around €22 million to get him on their official squad list.

The imminent departures of Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could help them achieve that. However, the entire situation has been a frustrating experience for the club and the fans.

As a result, Gerard Romero is reporting that Barcelona are considering taking legal action against La Liga and its president Javier Tebas over the strict Financial Fair Play regulations.

Considering that the other four top leagues of Europe are not bound by any such regulations, frustrations are bound to rise. Not only Barcelona, but several clubs in La Liga have been struggling with player registration issues this summer.

At the same time, though, it must not be ignored that the club are to blame due to the massive player contracts and the hugely bloated wage bill. The situation is far from ideal and it will be intriguing to see if any legal measures are taken by the Blaugrana.

For now, though, the focus should be on getting Kounde registered before the transfer window closes.