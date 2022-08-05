Barcelona issue ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong over exit

FC Barcelona have issued an ultimatum to Frenkie de Jong over his potential exit from the club.

The Dutchman joined the Catalans in 2019 as part of a €75mn ($77mn) transfer from Ajax but has found himself up for sale given the emergence of young stars such as Pedri and Gavi in midfield plus financial problems at Camp Nou.

Barca are currently in debts of around $1.5bn, and also need to navigate Financial Fair Play regulations and La Liga’s strict salary cap while looking to register new signings such as Raphinha, Robert Lewandoswki and Jules Kounde.

Yet while De Jong’s transfer saga has been ongoing since May, SPORT report that it might be solved before the end of next week.

This is because the Blaugrana are pressuring the 25-year-old into making an imminent decision on his future.

Put simply, he must lower his salary to fall in line with president Joan Laporta’s policy of no first team player earning more than €10mn ($10.3mn) a year, or negotiate an exit with the clubs that are interested in him.

These are namely Manchester United and Chelsea. While the former agreed a €85mn ($87mn) deal with Barca for De Jong’s transfer some time ago, the playmaker has turned the Mancunians down due to their lack of Champions League football.

This is because the Blaugrana are pressuring the 25-year-old into making an imminent decision on his future.

Put simply, he must lower his salary to fall in line with president Joan Laporta’s policy of no first team player earning more than €10mn ($10.3mn) a year, or negotiate an exit with the clubs that are interested in him.

These are namely Manchester United and Chelsea. While the former agreed a €85mn ($87mn) deal with Barca for De Jong’s transfer some time ago, the playmaker has turned the Mancunians down due to their lack of Champions League football.