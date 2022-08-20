Barcelona not keen on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang-Marcos Alonso swap deal

According to ‘RAC1’, Barcelona have still to receive a formal offer for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. In addition, it is worth pointing out that the Catalan side would not be in favour of the swap deal between the Gabonese and Marcos Alonso.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be the latest in leaving Barcelona. Despite the fact that both Xavi Hernandez and the board count on him, they need to sell in order to, at least, register Jules Kounde.

Therefore, the Gabonese is on the market, in case an attractive offer comes along. The team he is most being linked with these days is Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel remained tight-lipped on the matter in the press conference.

Several media outlets have talked about an offer of 19 million euros from Stamford Bridge. However, as ‘RAC1’ said, such option is nothing more than a rumour, given that a formal offer has yet to arrive at the Camp Nou.

In addition, a possible swap deal involving Chelsea has been talked about which would see Marcos Alonso move to Barcelona. The Blues would also include an unknown amount of money as part of the deal while Aubameyang would move to Chelsea.

The cited media outlet has also refused to deny this possibility. If the English side decided to send this offer, Barca are clear that they would not accept it.

Robert Lewandowski’s shadow is long, and Auba is 33 years old so there is a real possibility of letting him go in order to balance the books. If that is the case, he will leave Barca after 13 goals in 24 appearances.