Barcelona sell another 25 per cent of their in-house production company for £85 million

Barcelona have sold another 25 per cent of their in-house production hub for £85million to help boost their finances in a bid to register their summer signings ahead of their first game against Rayo Vallecano.

The decision to activate their fourth ‘economic lever’ comes a month after the club signed a deal with digital fan token firm Socios.com to sell off 25 per cent of their stake in Barca Studios last month.

Barcelona’s most recent deal has taken place with Orpheus Media – who is run by the 72-year-old Spanish media mogul Jaume Roures.

Roures is also the chief executive of MediaPro – which is the company that signed a £2.75billion TV deal to broadcast Ligue 1 games in the summer of 2020.

However, Roures’ company defaulted on their payments in October and pulled the plug on the contract just five months into the four-year deal until 2024.

Barcelona have activated their fourth ‘economic lever’ to offset the debt they find themselves in. An official statement from the club said: ‘With this investment the strategic partners in Barca Studios show confidence in the value of the project and the future of digital content in the world of sport.’

Barcelona are currently struggling to register all their new signings before the first game of the season. However, they are confident the new deal will stump up the required funds.

As it stands, Robert Lewandowski, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, Franck Kessie, Andreas Christensen and Jules Kounde all need to be registered before Barcelona take on Rayo Vallecano.