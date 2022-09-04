Bayelsa Queens qualify for CAF Women’s Champions League

Bayelsa Queens Football Club of Yenagoa have booked a place at the 2022 CAF Women’s Champions League in Morocco in October.

The Nigerian clubside beat Ghana’s Ampem Darkoa Ladies 3-0 in the final of the WAFU Zone B qualifiers at Yamoussoukro in Côte d’Ivoire on Saturday evening to qualify.

Three goals in the first half from Miracle Joseph, Flourish Sabastine and Chinyere Igbomalu were all Bayelsa Queens needed to emerge winners.

Joseph in the 11th minute scored from the penalty kick spot after a foul on Sabastine by Anesthesia Achaa.

Eight minutes later, Sabastine who was later voted player of the match scored the second goal with a volley from the left side.

With three minutes left to play in the first half, Chinyere Igbomalu got the third goal with a header from a throw-in by Glory Edet to end the first half 3-0.

On resumption of the second half, Ampem Darkoa Ladies coach, Nana Joe, made four changes.

This turned the game around, with the Ghanaians putting pressure on the Nigerian team and completely dominating play.

In the 77th minute, Ampem Darkoa Ladies had a glorious opportunity to reduce the deficit, but for the brilliance of Ange Bawou Gabrielle in goal for the Nigerian side.

Bayelsa Queens, who won the 2021/2022 Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership, are the second Nigerian team that will participate in the CAF Women’s Champions League qualifiers.

Rivers Angels featured in the maiden edition in 2021 but failed to qualify for the finals in Egypt.