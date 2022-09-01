Bayern Munich would be ‘crazy’ to sell Jamal Musiala – sporting director

Jamal Musiala is “not for sale”, says Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, adding they would be “crazy” to let him go, even in the face of a hypothetical nine-figure bid for the Germany international.

The attacking midfielder has made a fine start to the new campaign for the Bundesliga champions and is almost a lock for former boss Hansi Flick when it comes to the national team selection ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In a window that has seen German football raided for key talents though – with both Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski and Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland departing – questions have been asked about his future.

Speaking ahead of the final transfer deadline day of the year though, Salihamidzic has played down any suggestion the club would be forced into a sale for the 19-year-old, citing it as “important” that he remains with them.

“We brought him to Munich three years ago and we saw great qualities in him,” he told Sky Sport Germany. “The fact he has developed like this is due to our staff, oir players.

“He is doing excellently. It’s fun to watchh him. He is a big win for our team. It is important that he stays with Bayern for a long time.”

Questioned whether the club would even entertain an eye-watering €100million-plus bid for Musiala, Salihamidzic doubled down on his statements, adding: “We want to offer our players attactive football.

“It is important that Jamal plays for Bayern for a long time. Of course he is not for sale. He’s an amazing boy, a Germany international.

“We need a guy like that. If I were to think about giving this boy away somehow, I’d be crazy. He will play for Bayern for a long time.”

Musiala netted in Bayern’s 5-0 demolition job against Viktoria Koln earlier this week in the DFB-Pokal and is expected to feature in their Bundesliga clash with Union Berlin this weekend.