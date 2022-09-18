Bayern Munich prepare huge offer for Harry Kane

England have once again got Harry Kane on their list of Bayern targets. The Tottenham attacker is reportedly in pole position to bolster the Bayern attack next summer, ‘Sky Sport’ reports. Journalist Florian Plettenberg says that the club have the money to make an offer Tottenham cannot refuse.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Bayern recently denied that Harry Kane is on their agenda. “There’s nothing in that,” board member Hasan Salihamidzic after it was published that the Bavarian club had reportedly asked the Englishman to not renew with Tottenham.

In England, however, they say that interest in Bayern does not only exist, but also increases in certain moments. Florian Plettenberg of ‘Sky Sport’, says that Kane is the German club’s priority for next summer.

Bayern are now thinking about their next signing and they want it to bee Kane. The club have saved enough to present an offer to Tottenham.

“I’m convinced that Kane will be the main target. It will depend on performances this summer, but Bayern already have the money. They are missing a number 9,” the ‘Sky’ journalist said.

Despite the fact Salihamidzic said in front of the cameras that there is nothing on Kane, he is a player who is well liked in Munich. It remains to seen whether he changes the Premier League for the Bundesliga.