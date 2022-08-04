Bayern Munich sign Daniel Francis from Nigerian club FC Hearts

Bayern Munich have signed Nigerian teenager, Daniel Francis, from Abuja based club, FC Hearts on a contract that runs until 2025.

Francis, 18, a midfielder, joined the club through its World Squad project.

The midfielder will, however, spend the 2022/23 season loan at Austrian Bundesliga side Austria Klagenfurt.

“Daniel came to the fore during his time in the FC Bayern World Squad and really stood out in the friendly matches. He attracted interest from other clubs, so we’re pleased to have signed him and that he’ll now be able to gain match experience at Austria Klagenfurt.” FC Bayern Campus director, Jochen Sauer, said

Francis’ leadership qualities earned him the captain’s armband of the FC Bayern World Squad project. At the training camps in Rio de Janeiro and Munich as well as the friendlies, he impressed the coaching team led by Bayern legends Klaus Augenthaler and Ze Roberto.

He represented Nigeria in the 2019 U17 World Cup in Brazil at the age of 16.