Belgium boss: Netherlands game perfect preparation for World Cup

Belgium head coach, Roberto Martinez, has said that his side’s UEFA Nations League game with Holland will be a perfect preparation for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Red Devils of Belgium will take on the Oranje (Orange) on September 25.

Belgium have faced Holland twice at the FIFA World Cup with a 1-0 victory for the Red Devils at USA ’94 and a 0-0 draw at France ’98.

Please go to https://www.xtra.net for breaking news, videos, and the latest top stories in Nigeria & world news, business, politics, sports and pop culture.

Speaking to reporters following Belgium’s 2-1 win over Wales on Thursday, Martinez stated that the Netherlands game will be good for the fans.

“If you were going to ask me which one will be the perfect game to prepare for World Cup, I would say Holland because of the rivalry, because of what it means , because of the fans,” Reuters quoted Martinez as saying.

Belgium are in Group F alongside Morocco, Canada and Croatia.

Belgium won the bronze medal at the Russia 2018 World Cup after defeating England 2-0.

It was Belgium’s best performance at the FIFA World Cup.