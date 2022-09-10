Bernardo Silva’s father reveals why Manchester City star didn’t join Barcelona

In an interview for Stats Perform that appeared on Mundo Deportivo, Paulo Silva – Bernardo Silva’s father – discussed why his son didn’t join Barcelona this summer.

The Portuguese midfielder was linked with the Blaugrana throughout the transfer window, however, a deal never materialised between Manchester City and the Catalan club.

According to Paulo Silva, the reason why Bernardo Silva didn’t join Barcelona is because the situation “was not the ideal scenario” for his son:

“There were a lot of talks, but a concrete offer was not made in the timescale we thought was right. When it came, we realised it was no longer the right time for all parties involved. Things have to happen rationally and it was not the ideal scenario for Bernardo. He is a mature player, he is 28 years old. Things have to be done rationally, not emotionally.”

Even though Bernardo Silva didn’t end up joining Barça, Xavi still wants to see him play in the Blaugrana shirt and the club are expected to make a move for the 28-year-old next summer.