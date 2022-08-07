Bournemouth confirm Neto arrival on free transfer

Bournemouth have announced the free transfer signing of goalkeeper Neto, following the veteran’s release from Barcelona.

The 33-year-old, who has also played with Juventus and Valencia, arrives on a year-long deal at Vitality Stadium as the Cherries’ fourth signing of the window following their return to the Premier League.

The Brazilian will wear the number 13 jersey for Scott Parker’s side and will provide competition for Mark Travers and Will Dennis.

“To be able to attract a player of Neto’s calibre is very pleasing,” chief executive Neill Blake stated. “This is a real coup for the club and we’re delighted he has chosen to join us.

“He has vast experience at the very top level of the game so I’m sure he will be a huge asset for us.”

A Serie A, Coppa Italia and Copa del Rey winner across his career, Neto has often played as a back-up option for other keepers, particularly during his time at Juventus and Barcelona.

He made more appearances in two years at Valencia than in five combined between the Bianconeri and Blaugrana, and was capped once by Brazil, in 2018 against El Salvador in a friendly.

Neto follows Joe Rothwell, Ryan Fredericks and Marcus Tavernier through the door on the south coast, as the club look to ensure they stay up following promotion from the Championship last term.

Bournemouth started their attempt to do so with a 2-0 home win against Aston Villa on Saturday.